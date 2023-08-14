The new clinic at Quartz Point in The Stonebow will provide consultation services across cataract surgery, lens replacement surgery, laser eye surgery and glaucoma assessments, alongside offering advanced eye examinations.

Optical Express are the UK’s leading private provider across these services and are a well-established, trusted provider of eye care across the country, looking after thousands of patients in their clinics every week.

The new clinic opening marks an investment of over £700,000 by Optical Express.

Th company says the spend represents a commitment to the improvement of eye care services across North Yorkshire and has contributed to the clinic’s state of the art equipment and the recruitment of a highly specialised team of clinicians from the local area.

By providing access to quality eye care consultations and advanced eye examinations, the clinic will help to alleviate the strain on existing NHS services in York.

Recently, York Central MP Rachael Maskell cut the ribbon and was given a tour of the new clinic and its state of the art facilities.

The Labour MP said: “I’m so pleased to welcome such a fantastic investment in the centre of York. Optical Express provide an outstanding quality of eye care services and this will have a significant impact on the standard of care accessible here.

“ I am also proud to welcome the extensive investment which this opening represents in specialised healthcare work in the community. It was a pleasure to meet the team and I am excited to see the addition the clinic brings to York going forward.”

Optical Express CEO and Founder, David Moulsdale, said: “We are delighted to have opened our latest clinic in York. We are proud to be the UK and Ireland’s leading provider of expert eye care services and it’s exciting now to be offering our services even further across the North of England.

“The team at Optical Express have worked incredibly hard to make this day such a success, and the level of enthusiasm on display today at the clinic was promising for the future.”

Optical Express’s newly opened York branch will help with recruiting for their expert team of clinicians.

The company says its equipment continues to be the most innovative in order to provide the highest quality of care. Across all of their clinics, Optical Express encourage patients to consider the importance of sustainability in their eye care decisions, providing recycling stations for contact lenses and their packaging.

After carrying out their own research that found that 97% of contact lens wearers are damaging our environment through uncontrolled disposal, the company added.