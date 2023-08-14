Linda Miller now seeks to change the use of the former chippy at 77 Main Street, Fulford, into a single flat and commercial unit following the demolition of a rear projection.

This latest application to City of York Council follows the withdrawal of an earlier plan to convert the empty building into two flats.

Planning documents said: “The proposals are being progressed due to the viability of the commercial unit. The owners of the unit have had 5no. tenants in over the past 10+ years, who have all suffered various issues resulting in the unit being closed and looking for new tenants.

“The most recent tenant has vacated due to liquidation of their business; all internal equipment was reclaimed, meaning a full internal fitout would be required to return the current fish and chip shop to working order.”

It added: “As this fitout would be in the region of £100,000, it would not be financially viable. Reducing the size of the Class E unit would bring it in line with other unit sizes along the shopping parade; several potential lessees have shown interest in this size unit, rather than the much larger current unit.”

The added, the scheme would feature no new-build element, and the removal of the ‘detractor additions to the rear’ would return the building to its original form.