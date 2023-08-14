On Saturday night (August 12) Goodfillers, in Haxby Road, was broken into.

One of the shop’s owners, Michael Paphitis, said around £60 was stolen from the till and the front door was damaged.

Tips belonging to members of staff were also stolen, as was cash that Mr Paphitis had intended to give to his son as pocket money for helping out at the shop during his summer holidays.

A statement on the shop’s Facebook published after the incident reads: “As most of you know we take our son to the shop during school holidays as we both work full time - he had his own little tip box for helping making drinks filling the fridge and wiping tables that was also taken. It's an awful feeling.”

Mr Paphitis said he did not report the break in to the police.

The damage caused to the door (Image: Goodfillers)

The door has since been fixed and the shop’s security has been reviewed.

Mr Paphitis explained how he has owned the shop for 17 years and has never experienced an incident like this.

“I am one of the lucky ones,” he said. “The damage wasn’t to me. It wasn’t as if they messed up my shop.”

The 46-year-old, who lives in York, acknowledged that the incident had left a sour taste, but was determined to see past it.

“It feels that someone (has) intruded into my space, come into my property without my permission – it’s life these days, it happens," he said.

Michael Paphitis (Image: Dylan Connell)

“There’s still a lot of good people out there.”

The shop's community has helped repair the damage after the break in.

“I’ve got a lot of different customers in, a lot of different traders,” Mr Paphitis said.

As for the loss of earnings, he said: “I’ll take the hit.”

The shop’s statement on Facebook explained how customers had offered to cover the cost of Mr Paphitis’ son’s wages.

“And thank you for those wanting to contribute into out 10-year-olds tip box thank you very much but we can't let you do that - but so lovely many of you offered,” it read. “We've explained what's happened and he's fine. Tomorrow is another day.”

The shop is open for business and continuing to welcome customers through its doors.

Goodfillers is rated 4.6 out of 5 on Google, with reviewers praising both the shop’s food and staff.