North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision in Sir John’s Lane in Sherburn-in-Elmet, around one quarter of a mile from the junction with Church Hill (B1222).

A police spokesperson said: "It happened at around 2pm on Sunday (August 13) and involved a black Volkswagen Polo and a silver Land Rover Discovery. Both vehicles were travelling in the opposite direction.

"A man and a woman travelling in the Discovery suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. The woman remains in hospital with multiple injuries, the man has since been discharged.

"A man and a woman who were travelling in the Polo suffered multiple serious injuries and remain in hospital.

"The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the injured people and to allow collision investigators to examine the scene. Due to oil spillage from the vehicles, it remained closed pending the surface being cleaned and made safe."

Investigators are appealing anyone in the Sherburn area who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicles prior to the collision to contact them. Anyone who has dashcam footage of the cars is also asked to contact them.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact richard.ellis@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option two and ask for Richard Ellis.

Quote reference number 12230152063.