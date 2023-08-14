Whitby beach RNLI lifeguard Riley Billany, 16, rescued two children pulled into the water by a strong rip current on Wednesday (August 9).

At about 1.30pm that afternoon Riley and fellow lifeguard Rob Stephensons were on patrol by Whitby Pier when they were called out to rescue two young children who had been pulled further into the water by a rip current, outside the red and yellow beach flags.

Riley said: "The two young swimmers had been caught by a surging wave and were struggling to make it back to the beach."

The 16-year-old lifeguard swiftly attended to the casualties with a rescue tube and managed to safely assist them back to an area of water where they could stand.

Daniel Bedwell, RNLI Seasonal Lifeguard Supervisor at Whitby, said: "This incident emphasises the importance of swimming at a lifeguarded beach between the red and yellow flags.

"Strong rip currents are more likely to occur near Whitby pier, so it is best to keep well away and avoid swimming in this area."

The two children received a welfare check back on the beach and fortunately had no injuries.

RNLI lifeguards are trained to offer friendly advice and medical assistance when needed and operate on the beaches seven-days-a-week between 10am and 6pm.

Daniel said: "‘In a coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard or, if you are inland, ask for the Fire and Rescue service.

"If you get into trouble in the water, remember to Float to Live: tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat. Once stable, swim to safety if you can or call for help just like the two men caught in the rip current did."

For beach safety information and tips, please visit: https://rnli.org/safety/beach-safety.