A MAN has been arrested after thieves struck at a barber shop in an East Yorkshire town, stealing £400 in cash.
Humberside Police officers said the man has been arrested today (August 14), following the burglary at a barber shop in Market Place in Pocklington.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "On Saturday August 5, it is reported that a man gained entry to a shop after a door was damaged, whilst inside it is believed that approximately £400 was taken.
"A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, going equipped for burglary and possession of class A drugs."
If anyone has any information which may assist with the ongoing police enquiries, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference number 23*111313.
