Whitby and Scarborough are both featured on the ‘the most expensive seaside resorts in the UK’ list, curated by CheapRooms.co.uk.

The experts conducted a survey that compared prices across 30 popular coastal destinations.

The results were compiled based on the average price for the cheapest available double room in a hotel or guest house during the month of August and only properties within walking distance of a beach and rated at least three stars were considered.

What did the most expensive seaside resorts in the UK survey find?





Compared to the same survey completed in 2019, hotel rates are up by 35% on average which works out as a rise of almost 8% per year.

The town of Sidmouth in Devon is the most expensive seaside resort in the UK.

However, Whitby was just one of the hotspots which “remained quite stable” along with Newquay and Weston-Super-Mare.

Do you think Scarborough is a cheap coastal destination to visit? (Image: Getty)

Meanwhile, Scarborough remains at the cheaper end of the scale, with an average rate costing £73 per night.

Blackpool in Lancashire ranks as the most affordable UK destination, with an average rate of just £48 per night.

The 30 most expensive seaside resorts in the UK

This is the full list according to CheapRooms.co.uk and the prices shown reflect “the average daily rate for each destination's cheapest available double room in a hotel or guest house rated at least 3 stars, for the period spanning 1-31 August 2023.”

Sidmouth £154 St. Ives £147 Bude £143 Poole £132 Portrush £130 Oban £121 Folkestone £121 Falmouth £116 Weymouth £108 Tenby £104 Southend-on-Sea £99 Brighton £99 Shanklin £97 Lytham St Annes £92 Swansea £90 Ayr £87 Bournemouth £87 Ilfracombe £83 Newquay £82 Whitby £79 Eastbourne £77 Lowestoft £77 Llandudno £76 Skegness £75 Paignton £74 Scarborough £73 Weston-super-Mare £72 Southport £72 Torquay £64 Blackpool £48

Overall, "not a single" seaside resort is more affordable when compared to 2019, reports CheapRooms.co.uk.