The Armed Forces Covenant is a pledge to ensure that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, as well as their families, are treated with the utmost respect and fairness.

By signing this covenant, YAA aims to solidify its dedication to inclusivity, fostering a culture of gratitude and understanding.

Laura Wilson, HR manager at Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: "As a charity deeply rooted in serving our communities, we are incredibly proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

"This commitment reflects our unwavering support to the Armed Forces community and highlights our determination to provide equal opportunities and care to those who have dedicated their lives to protect our country."

As part of Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s pledges, the charity will actively promote its Armed Forces-friendly status to stakeholders, raising awareness of the Armed Forces Covenant.