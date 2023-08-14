Charles Frederick Birkett of Rosedale Way, Helmsley, indicated that he would be pleading not guilty when he appeared before Scarborough Magistrates this morning (Monday).

He will now appear before York Crown Court on September 18.

As The Press reported at the time, The Star Inn at Harome, near Helmsley, was 'reduced to ashes' by a fire back in November 2021.

The Star is an award-winning 14th century thatched inn in Ryedale and the blaze completely gutted the pub roof.

The pub, which also offers a nine-bedroom hotel just opposite, has won numerous awards and its continually praised for its food.

It was severely damaged in the fire, which started after 10pm on November 24 2021.

causing £2 million worth of damage

At its peak, nine fire engines attended the blaze after the thatched roof went up in flames.

Birkett, who was represented by solicitor Damien Morrison, has been charged with committing arson with recklessness as to whether property would be destroyed or life endangered.

He was granted unconditional bail.