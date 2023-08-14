Children’s author and conservationist Lizzie Pepper will visit Pickering Book Tree, in Market Place, on Tuesday, August 22, from 4pm for an interactive event to mark the occasion.

The York-born author’s adventure series, The Last Year of the Wild, sees characters from the natural world face a futurist landscape in 2060 following the impacts of climate change.

Tickets are free of charge but need to be booked in advance in store, online at pickeringbooktree.co.uk or by emailing enquiries@pickeringbooktree.co.uk.

The bookshop is a family venture by Andrew and Stephanie Bundy, along with their daughter Cathy.

They set out to create a bookshop with strong community and environmental principles.

Since opening, the shop has hosted regular free to attend author events, donated books to the value of more than £800 to schools and local charities and planted more than 400 biodiverse trees worldwide via One Tree Planted.

The bookshop aims to double the number of trees it plants this month August to celebrate its first year. These trees will be planted in Malawi in a locally led project which aims to restore indigenous forests, plant fruit trees, and provide new sources of clean water.