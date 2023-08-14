The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain for parts of the UK including York and Ryedale until 9pm tonight.

Forecasters say there is a small chance that homes and business could be flooded due to the weather, with delays also possible on the roads.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for York today (Image: Met Office)

They added that there is a “slight chance” of power cuts.

In York, the Met Office say rain is expected until 4pm.

The weather is set to clear from 5pm but some showers are expected at 7pm.

Temperatures today are expected to sit at around 19C.

Clouds are forecast into the night, with clouds tomorrow morning turning to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Tomorrow will see a high of 21C.