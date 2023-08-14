EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a man has fallen from height at a commercial building in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called after shortly before 2.30am this morning (August 14) to reports of a man who had fallen in York Road, Flaxby near Harrogate.
A service spokesman said: "A crew from Knaresborough responded to a request from ambulance to assist them with a man in his 60s who had fallen six foot from steps in a commercial building.
"Crews assisted the paramedics with transporting the man into the awaiting road ambulance."
