North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called after shortly before 2.30am this morning (August 14) to reports of a man who had fallen in York Road, Flaxby near Harrogate.

A service spokesman said: "A crew from Knaresborough responded to a request from ambulance to assist them with a man in his 60s who had fallen six foot from steps in a commercial building.

"Crews assisted the paramedics with transporting the man into the awaiting road ambulance."