As The Press reported earlier today, North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal for information and sightings of a missing boy from Richmond.

15-year-old Troy had not been seen or heard from since 5.30pm on Sunday (August 13) when he left home in a distressed state.

Officers did not released his surname, but said that they and his family have been searching for him during Sunday evening and into Monday morning, including support from a police helicopter and a drone.

A force spokesman said: "It is believed Troy could have walked to the outskirts of the town, possibly in wooded areas or near caves.

"Concerns are growing for his safety as he left home without any money or his mobile phone.

"We are urging people to come forward with any information that could assist the missing person inquiry, including sightings of a boy who looks like Troy.

"He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, blond hair just below his ears and swept to one side, and he wears glasses. He has on a distinctive multi-coloured Basquiat hooded top (the same one in the photograph) with a red Manchester United shirt underneath, and black tracksuit bottoms."

Police have since said: "We're very pleased to report that the 15-year-old boy who was missing from Richmond, has been found safe and well."