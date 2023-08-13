City centre police officers have been patrolling pubs and bars with specially trained dogs this weekend.

Sgt Toby Gorwood said: "Last night (August 12) we ran our Passive Drugs Dog operation entering select bars and clubs in York and patrolling the city centre streets.

"Something to bear in mind for the future should anyone have any ideas about bringing drugs into the city centre - you may have a set of whiskers sniffing around you before the night is out and free lodgings at Fulford Road Police Station."