North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say the incident happened at 11.02am and involved a Skoda and a BMW.

When crews arrived from Easingwold, all persons were outside of the vehicles.

Crews used a dry powder extinguisher on the battery compartment of the BMW due to impact damage.

Crews carried out traffic management on scene whilst awaiting the arrival of police.

The incident was left in the hands of the police.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Later, at 3.37pm a crew from Colburn, near Catterick, were called to Colburn Avenue, Colburn.

This followed a report of a single vehicle RTC whereby a vehicle had driven through a fence and impacted a property.

No action was required by the fire service, as crews found everyone was safe and well.