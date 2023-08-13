FIRE CREWS rescued five people stuck in lifts in two separate incidents in North Yorkshire today (Sunday).
This morning, at 10.22am, a crew from Selby was called to Millgate, Selby, following a report of a person who had become stuck in a lift.
Crews manually operated the lift and released the occupant.
Advice was then given for an engineer to be contacted.
Later, at 4.44pm this afternoon, a crew from Skipton responded to a report of 4 people stuck in a lift at Holme Lane, Skipton.
Crews released the family of 4 from the lift using lift keys.
