This morning, at 10.22am, a crew from Selby was called to Millgate, Selby, following a report of a person who had become stuck in a lift.

Crews manually operated the lift and released the occupant.

Advice was then given for an engineer to be contacted.

Later, at 4.44pm this afternoon, a crew from Skipton responded to a report of 4 people stuck in a lift at Holme Lane, Skipton.

Crews released the family of 4 from the lift using lift keys.