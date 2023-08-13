On Sunday (13 August 2023) morning, both the missing 13-year-old and 16-year-old girls from Harrogate were found in Leeds and have been returned to their families, they said.

Police say the missing persons inquiry has now been cancelled and it asked for media and others helping with the search to remove the teenage girls’ photographs and details are removed from websites and social media as soon as possible.

A statement added: "Protecting vulnerable people is of paramount importance to North Yorkshire Police. We thank everyone who supported the appeal."