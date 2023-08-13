Two missing North Yorkshire teenagers have been found, police reported this afternoon.
On Sunday (13 August 2023) morning, both the missing 13-year-old and 16-year-old girls from Harrogate were found in Leeds and have been returned to their families, they said.
Police say the missing persons inquiry has now been cancelled and it asked for media and others helping with the search to remove the teenage girls’ photographs and details are removed from websites and social media as soon as possible.
A statement added: "Protecting vulnerable people is of paramount importance to North Yorkshire Police. We thank everyone who supported the appeal."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here