Craft distilleries have slammed this month’s duty changes, saying they and their customers will suffer.
Andy Braithwaite, managing director of Ellers Farm distillery near York says his 40% products like Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka and Y-Gin are facing the brunt of the duty increases.
Premium spirits, he says, have distinctive characteristics and cannot be made lower strength.
He said: “The UK remains one of the highest taxed countries for alcohol, and we sit a long way off the likes of our counterparts in Germany for example. Whilst these duty reforms pose a considerable challenge to our business, it is consumers who are ultimately paying the price – it’s reflected on bar menus and on supermarkets shelves.
“We sincerely hope that policymakers and industry leaders will take these concerns into consideration and provide a more balanced and pragmatic approach to the alcohol duty reforms. This will not only support the growth of distilleries like ours but also uphold the diversity and richness of the UK's spirits industry.”
Dominic M’Benga, CEO of Pocklington-based Hooting Owl distillery says the duty changes will add more than the government’s estimate of 3p to a 25ml measure as craft spirits tend to be higher strength.
Hooting Howl has decided not to pass on the cost increase, but it will hit margins, and coming at a time when the sector faces higher costs for energy, glassware and other overheads, he added.
