Those making less than 7,000 litres a year are exempt from duty, he says, with progressing rates for those who expand beyond this.

The changes allow fruit cider to be charged the same as pure apple ciders and perry, rather than taxed as wine.

Less duty on cider also makes it more likely a pub will sell more 20l bags of cider instead of justy relying on a mass-market producer for their cider.

Nick says his business is small, below the 7000l duty threshold, so he won’t be affected by the changes.

He added: “For me personally, everything I do is about place and the unique characteristics of the landscape of the Howardian Hills. Pubs are central to this. When they work well, they are centres of the community that have an influence far beyond just selling alcohol. During the pandemic they sold meals to take away and even turned themselves into local shops.

“We have lost three beautiful pubs within a few short miles of me in recent years. Once they are gone, they will never come back. Any support the government offers to prevent further losses is welcome.”