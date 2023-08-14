Owner Alexandra Edwards says the changes have added complexity to the system, just when the sector is recovering from the affects of Brexit, the pandemic and the Cost of Living Crisis.

The changes will see a typical bottle of wine face 44p a bottle more duty, which with VAT will mean 50p to £1 extra on a bottle.

“We are absorbing some of the pain in the short term. Businesses have been absorbing as much as possible.”

Delaying the price increase also gives retailers more time to introduce their new price lists.

The changes mean a smaller proportionate price increase on the dearer wines, but they will impact more on the value wines, people are increasingly seeking, she added.

Peter Fawcett of York wine merchants Field & Fawcett says whilst still wines are set to cost around 50p more a bottle, the duties on sparkling wine has dropped a little to bring them into line with still wine.

Field & Fawcett won’t change any of its prices until September.

Peter added: “The administration associated with these changes is just something we need to manage. If ever there was a need for a good glass of Claret!"

Among the local vineyard’s Tim Spakouskas says the changes would affect the Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery little. He would have to increase the price of his wine, but the tax changes would help the 4% beers he typically makes. But it’s really too soon to tell, he added.

But up the road at the Dunesforde Vineyard in Upper Dunsforth, near York, Peter Townend the head of development for Townsend Estates, laments the taxes imposed on wine producers by the UK government.

The UK government doesn’t yet realise the ‘fantastic wines’ the UK makes and the importance of the sector, which is recognised by many European countries who do not charge duty on wine.

In France, for example, this is 3 cents (3p) a bottle in French wine, compared to the £2.50 a bottle the UK government imposes in duty. Then there is 20% VAT, another tax to push prices up, Peter added.