Jade, who lives in York with her family, has over eight years’ experience in property. She will cover the north of York area, including Rawcliffe, Clifton Moor, Clifton, and the surrounding villages, including Haxby, Strensall, Shipton by Beningbrough, and Linton-on-Ouse.

Jade started her career with Linley and Simpson in York and most recently worked for Ashtons Estate Agents in York.

“I have lots of experience in the York property market and can help home movers to get the very best results because of my strong local knowledge and experience. This, combined with Preston Baker’s innovative marketing and technology approach, supports the sales process and means that my clients get a first class service,” she said.

“Preston Baker is a very forward-thinking estate agent and the customer journey is of paramount importance. We work relentlessly to get the best possible outcome for movers.”

