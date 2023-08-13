In a Dragons’ Den-style competition, the Nettl Patch, entrants will pitch their ideas to a small panel of York business leaders, with the winner receiving a comprehensive bundle of marketing materials including logo design, website, branded clothing, business cards, banners and flyers – plus an advertising campaign on YO1 Radio.

Nettl of York is run by James Dickinson, who has been providing marketing, design and branding support to businesses for over 20 years.

James said: “It doesn’t matter what your product or service is, we’d love to hear from you. We know that York is full of talented people with great ideas. This is the perfect opportunity to move your idea to the next level.”

Entrants have until September 4 to put forward brief details of their business or idea.

There are more details and an entry form on the YO1 Radio website at www.yo1radio.co.uk or at www.nettl-york.co.uk.