

The four-bed single-storey property, in Spofforth, between Harrogate and Wetherby, has a stunning 72-par course, set in 130 acres of open countryside and woodland.



And alongside the lush grassy fairways, there is also a six-bay driving range, clubhouse and greenkeeping complex to ensure the site stays well maintained.

Agents Lister Haigh says paying punters have been allowed to play at the club, called Spofforth Golf Course, on a "low-key basis to suit the current owners' lifestyles".



But they add if buyers wanted to fund their love of the sport by letting more players in for rounds, the commercial potential would be "obvious".



The current headline green fee charges are £18 on a weekday and £20 on a weekend, operating on a non-membership 'pay & play basis'.



The home's four generously sized bedrooms each have large windows providing natural light and framing the stunning surrounding views of the golf course.



And there is also a private drive leading up to a garage, which would be the ideal spot for stowing a set of clubs.



Should the new owners want ground staff to manage their fairways, there is also a one-bedroom annex - listed as the perfect accommodation for employees.



The residence was formally a farm before being developed into a golf course in 1994 and has plenty of visitor parking along with several agricultural buildings.



It's situated in the fashionable village of Spofforth, just eight miles from affluent Harrogate, well placed for commuting to Yorkshire's principal business districts.



The locality has several useful amenities including a popular primary school, village shop and post office, church, two public houses and a cricket club.

There is potential for further development of the estate, subject to necessary planning consents.