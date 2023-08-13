Seven of Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire's Filey Bay single malt whiskies were awarded gold medals at the 2023 World Whisky Masters Competition recently.

The medals were awarded to Filey Bay Flagship, Filey Bay STR Finish #3, Filey Bay Moscatel Finish #3, Filey Bay Port Finish #1, Filey Bay Sherry Cask Reserve #3, Filey Bay Double Oak #2 and Filey Bay Peated Finish Batch #3, which was praised by judges for its hint of "candied ginger" and "gentle smoky notes".

Spirit of Yorkshire's Whisky Director, Joe Clark said: "We entered seven whiskies in the Europe (excluding Ireland and Scotland): Single Malt category and were highly delighted and very proud to win seven out of the 19 gold medals awarded in the category and to be one of only four English whisky distilleries to win gold."

Spirit of Yorkshire's Co-founder and MD, David Thompson added: "After years of waiting for our spirit to mature into single malt whisky, it is fantastic to know that seven of our whiskies have been recognised by experts in the industry.

"It's very rewarding to know that the character and maturity of our spirit is generating major excitement in the industry."

The World Whisky Masters competition is organised by the global spirits magazine and website, The Spirits Business.

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is home to Yorkshire's first single malt whisky, Filey Bay, and is one of only a handful of field-to-bottle distilleries worldwide that grows 100% of the barley used in its whisky production.