However, we now know the full line-up including all 15 contestants taking part in this year’s series.

Fans of the BBC entertainment show had to keep their eyes and ears on full alert as the cast has been revealed across popular TV shows such as ITV’s Lorraine and radio stations including The Hits Radio Breakfast Show.

From Coronation Street favourites, to a Paralympic Champion, a former Love Islander, famous actresses, TV presenters and more, the talent is endless.

But who are the celebrities taking part as they get ready to glide around the dance floor to a Viennese Waltz or a dramatic Paso Doble?

Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2023 - see the full line-up

Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington

Former newsreader Angela Rippon

Stage and screen star Layton Williams

Channel 4 journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Comedian Eddie Kadi

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon

Love Island’s Zara McDermott

Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas

BBC radio presenter Nikita Kanda

Coronation Street's Ellie Leach

Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy CBE

Eastenders star Bobby Brazier

Casualty star Nigel Harman

British tennis player Annabel Croft

Former Family Fortunes host and Coronation Street actor Les Dennis

All that remains now is to await the news of who each Strictly star will be partnered up with, as professional dancers Dianne Buswell, Johannes Radebe and Giovanni Pernice are among those waiting to meet who they will be teaching to dance.

The group will be hoping to impress head judge Shirley Ballas as well as Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse once more.

Will Amy Dowden be on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 after cancer diagnosis?





Welsh professional dancer Amy Dowden recently confirmed she won’t be partnered up with a celebrity in 2023 due to receiving treatment after an additional cancer diagnosis since initially being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, reports Radio Times.

Speaking on Instagram with cancer charity CoppaFeel on July 21, Amy explained: "This year it means I'm not going to be able to dance with a celebrity on Strictly but I'm in such regular contact with the team. The BBC have just been utterly incredible."

In a statement to Radio Times, Strictly's executive producer Sarah James said: "We will continue to support Amy whilst she receives her treatment, and will work closely with her to ensure she can be involved in the upcoming series.

"Everyone in the Strictly Come Dancing family is continuing to send all our love and well wishes to Amy."

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this autumn.