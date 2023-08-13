Crews helped one male casualty who was left in care of Ambulance paramedics

The scheme was also made safe.

Earlier in Scarborough at 9.10pm last night, the Scarborough crew were called to Barwick Terrace, Scarborough.

They helped with gaining entry with gaining entry to a bedroom due to the door mechanism failing and there being a young child sleeping inside the room.

Crews used small tools to open the door and incident was left with the parents.

Shortly afterwards, at 10.29pm, Whitby crew responded to reports of a fire sighted on the beach.

On arrival crew they confirmed this was a small bonfire under good supervision

A 1.31am fire crew attended area following a report of a fire in the open at South Milford.

On arrival, crew confirmed this to be controlled burning, under supervision. Advice given.

Earlier at 9.49pm last night (sat) Tadcaster crews responded to reports of a fire sighted in a field at Newthorpe.

On arrival this was controlled burn under supervision. Fire Service was not required.