At 3.20pm, crews from Northallerton and Ripon attended reports of a train on fire at Sessay, Thirsk.

This was a false alarm due to smoke from brakes.

Earlier at 12.01pm, crews from Selby went to Whitley, Selby, after hearing a fire alarm sounding. This was a false alarm due to cooking fumes.

Thiss was minutes after a call out to the A168 at Sowerby, near Thirsk.

Crews from Northallerton and Ripon attended report of a car on fire.

This resulted in a false alarm due to no fire located.

At 2.14pm firecrews were called to Crescent Avenue, Whitby, where a fire alarm was sounding. This was also a false alarm due to cooking fumes.

However, in their latest update on today's actvities, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to Kellington, south of Slby at 3.46pm.

Crews from Selby, Tadcaster, Harrogate and West Yorkshire all in attendance at a fire in a property. On arrival, the first appliance requested for 5 further appliances.

There is a fire in a roof and an outbuilding.

Currently 6 crews are there withe breathing apparatus, one main jet and 3 hose reel jets in use.

The incident is ongoing.