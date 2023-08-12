A broken down vehicle blocked one lane of the A64 dual carriageway near York earlier today.
North Yorkshire Police said earlier this afternoon, that slow moving traffic was very likely on the A64 Eastbound, between Copmanthorpe and Fulford.
They also said on social media: "A vehicle has broken down and blocked one lane.
Recovery is on it's way but will take some time."
However, AA Roadwatch now reports free-flowing traffic some three hours after the event was reported.
