Reliance Buses are a family business based just outside Sutton on the Forest.

The family like to support their local community and also share a passion for cricket so when ECC approached them about advertising opportunities they were more than happy to help.

Liz Skilbeck, who manages sponsorship & marketing at ECC, said: "This is the first time ECC has created outdoor advertising outside of the cricket field and we’re really excited about it.

"Having a bold, eye-catching design on the back of a local bus will reach a secondary audience who we are not really accessing via our primary communications.

"The objective of the creative was to make it clear we are not a member only club and to encourage more people to visit the club.”

One of the club’s long-term objectives is to make it more sustainable by growing the Juniors section and having financial strength to maintain the clubs’ high standards.

Under 15 players Josh Ingram and Harry Robinson offered to be part of the advert and they perfectly bring to life the welcoming and friendly personality of ECC.

Josh Ingram said: "I think all my mates will think this is really class. Myself, my brother, and my dad all play at the club and we all really enjoy it. I’m proud that I could help promote the club and hope the advert will encourage people to come along and join a team.”

Harry Robinson added: “My Robinson family has played cricket at ECC for 40 years. Collectively we’ve enjoyed hundreds of matches, volunteered and helped raised funds for the club, but Dad and Uncle Alan have not modelled before! It’s an honour and pleasure to do it”.

Before the bus hits the roads on route 40 Josh and Harry were invited to unveil the advert with Reliance’s founder’s grandson, Gary Newby, at their depot .

Gary said: "We are really pleased to have been given the opportunity to help and promote the club, many of our past and present passengers have been part of the team and we hope that with the help of the advert we will help the club to generate more fantastic team members into the future”.