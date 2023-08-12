The displays are now fitted in one-third of UK homes, with them connected to energy providers’ smart meters to help consumers accurately track their energy use and costs. By the end of the smart meter rollout, two in every three homes are projected to have a Chameleon Technology IHD.

Chameleon began issuing the devices in 2012 and the 10 millionth IHD device was delivered this summer. Now, Chameleon produces on average 1.6 million IHD devices every year at a rate of three units every minute, 24/7. Each IHD is tested 126 times to ensure it is made to the highest quality.

Mike Woodhall, co-founder and CEO of Chameleon Technology, said of the milestone: “Access to real-time energy data is a crucial step to enable low-carbon solutions to have maximum impact and provide tangible benefits to all UK households.

“Continued uptake of smart meters, alongside the real-time data provided by IHDs, will help build a flexible, decarbonised and digitalised energy system that will benefit both the environment and consumers through lower energy bills. Smart meters and integrated IHDs are an integral part of our future energy system, which is crucial to the UK hitting its eco targets, reducing its CO2 emissions and reliance on unsustainable energy sources.”

Chameleon works alongside major players in the energy and technology sectors in creating both hardware and software for consumers to help them reduce their carbon footprints and save on energy bills by being more efficient.

The company has received over £3million of innovation funding from the Government’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) to develop energy efficiency concepts and trial an array of smart energy products, designed to seamlessly work together to build a decarbonised energy system for the UK.

Chameleon Technology has been recognised by Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance at DESNZ, who is set to open Chameleon’s brand new offices in Harrogate this month.