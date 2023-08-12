York Racecourse Equine Ambassador, former dual Group 1 winning racehorse, Goldream continued his community tour yesterday with a visit to Yorkshire largest hospice - St Gemma’s in Leeds.

Now based at the racehorse rehoming charity New Beginnings, Goldream known as Remy, has been busy in the community ahead of this month's premier four-day fixture at York – The Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

READ MORE:

Remy brought big smiles to patients, families and the hard-working team at St Gemma’s, as they ensured patients were able to experience the benefit of meeting with Remy and his friend Poppy the pony, by moving their wheelchair or bed into the gardens of the hospice.

Across this summer and Autumn including during National Racehorse Week in September Remy will continue to make visits across Yorkshire including to charities, hospitals, hospices and schools.

READ MORE:

Additionally, racegoers can also meet with Remy and his thoroughbred friends from New Beginnings at York Racecourse’s fixtures including at this month’s Sky Bet Ebor Festival from Wednesday August 23 to Saturday August 26 .

Sister Clare Dixon of St Gemma’s said: “It was heart-warming to see patients interacting with Remy and Poppy today. Both horses created a sense of calm and comfort and helped with overall wellbeing, so the visit has really brightened up their day. A huge thank you to York Racecourse and New Beginnings for organising the visit and helping us to make such special memories for our patients”.

Amy Swales, Senior Marketing and Sponsorship Manager at York Racecourse added: “Remy is a wonderful ambassador for York Racecourse, and we are very proud of him. It’s very humbling to see how his visits provide such comfort to people who may never have met a thoroughbred before.”