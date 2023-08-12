The Chapter of York Minster has just published its annual accounts for the year ended December 31 2022.

The accounts record an increase in visitor income by £1,766,000 to £3,878,000 (£2.1m in 2021). Retail income was up £611,000 to £1,337,000 (£726,000 in 2021). Almost 621,000 people visited the Minster last year compared to 266,183 in 2021.

The accounts also show a net operating deficit (before investment valuation movements) of £329,000 compared to £805,000 in 2021 and £2.3 million in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Income amounted to £9,738,000 (£7.1m in 2021) up £2,638,000 on the previous year.

The Very Revd Dominic Barrington, Dean of York, called it “an impressive performance” and thanked the local community, paying visitors and donors for their support in returning in such large numbers.

The dean also credited the Chapter’s “careful oversight and stewardship” of Minster finances through the “tough pandemic years”, adding continued economic volatility means such caution will continue.

He continued: “We made progress on delivery of the Neighbourhood Plan successfully securing planning consents for developments such as the Centre of Excellence and the Works and Technology Hub and installing solar panels on the roof of the new York Minster Refectory, an important step on our journey towards net zero.”

The Minster also marked the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II with a statue in 2022, which was unveiled last November, by her son King Charles III.

The accounts also show the return to normal levels of activity led to an increase in expenditure on raising funds of £724,000 due to extra variable costs for the visitor and retail operations and additional costs incurred on investment property and repairs during the year.

Total expenditure on mission was £10,067,000 (£7.9m in 2021). The £2,119,000 increase included £661,000 on major repairs and restoration of the cathedral and its precincts and a significant rise in the cost of materials to £253,000. Returning to pre-Covid levels of activity increased staff costs to £264,000 and there was £128,000 of expenditure on Minster maintenance costs.

Ministry costs increased by £503,000 including £232,000 on essential maintenance and repair of accommodation, a £195,000 increase in the cost of services, music and congregational costs of £100,000 and £26,000 of printing costs with the return to largely in-person services.

Furthermore, the investment markets suffered in 2022 due to the wider impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As a result of this, Chapter recorded a net loss of £3,507,000 on equity investments (compared to a net gain of £3.2m in 2021). Total net assets at the end of the year were £50,911,000 (£53.1m in 2021).

For the full details of the accounts, click here.