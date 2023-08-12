The winner of the Foxwood Residents Association Garden of the Year 2023 contest is Chris Reeves of Huntsman's Walk in Foxwood Hill.

He was presented on Friday with his cash prize and trophy by Simon Cartwright from the sponsors Indigo Greens estate agents.

Judges praised the quality of the entries in what has been a difficult year with many entrants overcoming challenging weather conditions to produce outstanding displays.

The runners-up in the contest were gardens in Pheasant Drive and Cranfield Place.

The contest was launched over a decade ago and formed part of a campaign to brighten up the local area.

The Residents Association has itself secured three “gold” awards in the annual Yorkshire in Bloom awards. Residents also organise monthly clean-up campaigns aimed at keeping the area tidy.