Leah and Grace were last seen in the Trinity Centre in Leeds at 5pm on Thursday (10 August 2023). They have links to Pontefract, York, Selby and Boroughbridge.

Leah (pictured in the grey sweatshirt) is 13-years-old, she was last seen wearing dark grey joggers a pink top and black trainers with a pink Nike tick.

Grace (pictured in the dress) is 16-years-old, she was last seen wearing black running shorts, a black Levi top and cream grey fabric trainers. Grace also had a black shoulder bag.

Another 13-year-old girl who was also missing with them was found safe and well in Leeds on Friday evening.

Officers are very concerned for the welfare of the teenage girls and are urging anyone who sees them or knows where they are to get in touch.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting, and quote reference number 12230150141 for Leah and 12230150145 for Grace.