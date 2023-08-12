A North Yorkshire seaside resort is set to be packed more than usual this weekend for its annual regatta.
The Whitby Regatta promises a full weekend of entertainment, embracing yacht and rowing races, with free events, finishing with a prize presentation and spectacular fireworks display.
The regatta starts today (Saturday) and runs until Monday.
Among the highlights are the Red Arrows, who will also perform an aerobatic display on Sunday at 5.10pm.
The regatta is one of the oldest on the coast and has a heritage dating back 180 years and is noted for attracting large crowds.
Events include a fun run, RAF Battle of Britain Lancaster Display and a car rally.
Further details can be found at: https://www.whitbyregatta.co.uk/
