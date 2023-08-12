All emergency services were called to Scarborough Bridge at 4.41am.

They included rescue boats from York rescue boat and York and Selby fire service.

Initially, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue reported she refused hlp and remained in the river.

However, in an update at 5.29am, they said the female was now rescued from river by swift water technicians from York rescue boat.

York Rescue Boat says she was then handed into the care of the police and the ambulance service.

No further details were given.