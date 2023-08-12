Shortly after midnight crews from Malton went to Four Lane Ends, Westow, Malton.

There had been multiple reports of a car fire well alight in a layby. Crews extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet and foam.

The cause is believed to be deliberate and the Police were informed with further information.

Earlier at 11.21am, crews from Acomb, York, were called to Ashton Avenue, York, after reports of a small fire in a play park. The fire was extinguished using one backpack sprayer.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say the cause was deliberate.

And at 7.38pm crews were called to Stoneybrough Lane, Thirsk.

Crews from Thirsk and Northallerton responded to reports of smoke coming from a barn.

Crews found a small fire inside a derelict building and extinguished using a bucket of water.

The cause was deliberate with youths seen running from the area.

Last night, at 8.03pm crew went to Quarry Mount, Scarborough, where they responded to reports of a fire in the open. This resulted in a controlled burn under supervision. Advice was given.