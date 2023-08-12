North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have rescued a teenage girl who was stuck in a child's swing.
The call out was at 8.47pm last (Fri) night to Parkland Drive, Tadcaster.
Crews from Knaresborough on standby in Tadcaster responded to a female teenager trapped in a child’s swing. Crews used small tools to release the youth.
Earlier in the evening, fire crews were called out at 5.51pm to Ripon Road, Killinghall.
Crews from Harrogate responded to reports of an overturned tractor.
No persons were trapped and crews helped to make the scene safe by using drizzit pads and sand on leaking fluid.
