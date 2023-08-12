The new council, launched in April, is developing a new strategy it hopes will support the sector further and boost visitor numbers even more.

Events are being held across the county, starting on Monday, to gather information and views from key organisations and enterprises involved in the visitor economy to help to shape a draft document for the destination management plan.

Council leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “It is vital that we take into account the views of all those businesses and partner organisations which are involved in the visitor economy to help to develop the destination management plan.

“This is such a key moment for North Yorkshire as we develop the first countywide strategy to promote the visitor economy, and we are committed to supporting the sector while attracting more visitors to enjoy what is such a wonderful part of the country.”

Sessions are being held at places including: The Old Deanery in Ripon on Tuesday August 15, Harrogate Convention Centre, Wednesday August 16; The Civic Centre in Selby on Wednesday August 16; Scarborough Spa on Friday August 18; and Pickering Memorial Hall on Tuesday August 22.

Sessions will run from 11am to 1pm and 3pm to 5pm. Other venues in the county are due to be added.

Online sessions will be available on Monday August 14 from 12.30pm until 2.30pm and then between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

Executive member for the visitor economy, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “We have attempted to provide a wide geographical spread to the engagement events as we want to ensure as many opinions are gathered as possible from those involved in the sector.”

A previous engagement exercise was carried out in May to shape the draft destination management plan, and the new round of consultations is seeking final views before the strategy is considered by both the executive and full council later this year.

A survey of North Yorkshire’s visitor economy was also conducted earlier this year to allow a greater understanding of the views of industry. The questionnaire focused on accommodation, attractions and experiences, food and drink, festivals and events, as well as heritage and culture, landscape and countryside, towns and villages, access and transportation and visitor services.

A bid will be submitted to central government in September for North Yorkshire to be home to a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), which will involve both the private and public sectors and will need to follow a new national process to be eligible for support and potential funding from the Government.

A destination management plan is needed for achieving Local Visitor Economy Partnership accreditation and it is hoped that the document will help lever additional investment from the Government and other partnership organisations to deliver the strategy.