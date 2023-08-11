North Yorkshire Police say the force received multiple reports of stolen motorbikes from the Tang Hall area on Sunday, August 6.

Following the reports, officers found three stolen motorbikes on the fields across from Outgang Lane and arrested one suspect on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles.

“Thanks to quick reporting by members of the public, our officers from Neighbourhoods, Response and Firearms attended fields adjacent to Outgang Lane in York,” they said.

“We located and recovered three stolen motorbikes and arrested one suspect on suspicion of theft of motor vehicles.”

Anyone with information about the thefts should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 12230146909.

“Thanks again to the members of public who helped us,” added the force spokesperson.