North Yorkshire Police say a local resident was driving down Dodsworth Avenue, in Heworth, when she spotted two young men dressed in black with face coverings on a driveway where two motorbikes had been left.

“She sounded her horn and that seems to have startled them and they left the area,” said a force spokesperson.

The motorbikes on the drive belonged to people visiting York.

After officers spoke to nearby residents about the incident, the force spokesperson said one offered to store the motorbikes in their garage during the people’s stay.

North Yorkshire Police has urged anyone with information about this incident or any incidents that involve the theft of mopeds and motorbikes to get in touch with the force quoting reference number NYP-11082023-0368.

“There has been a rise in incidents of theft of theses types of vehicles and they are often found later burnt out,” added the force spokesperson.

“Thank you again to the wonderful people of Heworth.”