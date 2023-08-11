The entire contents from the factory of Ilke Homes at Flaxby Moor, near Knaresborough, has been put up for auction.

The move follows the appointment of Alix Partners as administrators in June.

London-based Hilco Valuation Services Europe (HVSE) has been instructed to sell the machinery, equipment and stock owned by the business.

READ MORE:

The method will be by online auction on Thursday August 17. However, a viewing day was held at the premises yesterday (Thur) and another will be taking place in Knaresborough on Wednesday August 16, strictly by appointment.

Altogether, there are around 1000 lots in total.

The sale includes machinery and equipment such as a High-Speed Panel Line, CNC Machining Centres, Beam Saws, Jibs and Travelling Cranes.

Furthermore, there is also around £2m of building materials and appliances, including plasterboard, timber, kitchen appliances, boilers, solar batteries, etc.

Successful purchasers have until September 12 to take away what they buy.

Ilke went into administration in June when its Flaxby Moor production plant was shut and 1,150 staff lost their jobs.

The closure followed the company seeking buyers for the business, with staff sent home.

The business started in 2018 aiming to be a leading modular housebuilder, as it grew rapidly, taking on hundreds of staff last year. It claimed a customer pipeline of some 4200 homes in its £1 billion order book.

However, Construction Enquier.com has reported that in its first four years to March 2021, Ilke Homes lost a total of £107m based on sales of around £44m.

The losses were blamed on staff overheads, continuing start-up costs and the firm’s eventual demise on planning applications not proceeding fast enough.

Companies House has yet to publish more up-to-date financial results.

For more details, contact Andrew Bibby at abibby@hilcoglobal.eu

To visit the auction webpage, click here.ilcovs.co.uk/sale-list/ilkehomes/