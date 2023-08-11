North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal to find the teenagers from Harrogate named Leah, Grace and Olivia who were last seen in the Trinity Centre in Leeds at 5pm yesterday (August 10).

A force spokesperson said they have links to Pontefract, Selby and Boroughbridge as well as York.

Leah is 13-years-old. She was last seen wearing dark grey joggers a pink top and black trainers with a pink Nike tick.

Grace is 16-years-old. She was last seen wearing black running shorts, a black Levis top and cream grey fabric trainers. Grace also had a black shoulder bag.

Olivia is 13-years-old. She was last seen wearing black cargo trousers, a black hoodie with a distinctive large red sequined target on the front of it. She is described as slim build and approximately 5ft 7" with dark hair.

“Officers are very concerned for the welfare of the teenage girls and are urging anyone who sees them or knows where they are to get in touch,” said the force spokesperson.

Anyone who has an immediate sighting of the missing teenagers is urged to contact police on 999.

Those with information that could help police with the search should contact the force on 101 and cite reference numbers: 12230150141 for Leah, 12230150145 for Grace and 12230150249 for Olivia.