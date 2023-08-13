Camping is just one of the great ways to explore the region with family and friends, whether it’s a last-minute decision to grab a pop-up tent from a supermarket, or you’ve planned a glamping weekend away.

To help you choose where to pitch up next, here is a selection of some of the best camping spots in North Yorkshire, according to their Google reviews.

Some of the best camping spots in North Yorkshire

Wyse House Campsite

Location: Wise House Lane, Old Malton, Malton, North Yorkshire, YO17 6RE

Rating: 4.9/5

Someone hoping to return posted: “Great campsite with good sized pitches for tents. Second time visiting. Would highly recommend. Family friendly so for couples and families looking for a relaxed campsite without the party campers. Ruth was friendly and helpful. Will definitely be back again.

“Nearby activities: Lots to do nearby. Museums, lavender farms, towns etc.”

Slingsby Camping and Caravanning Club Site

Location: Railway St, North Yorkshire, Slingsby, York, YO62 4AN

Rating: 4.6/5

This person stayed for five nights and said: “Great site. Staff very friendly. We stayed 5 nights as very conveniently situated for a lot of attractions e.g. Castle Howard, Rievaulx Abbey, North Yorkshire Moors Railway etc. Good dog walking off site. Facilities clean and good washing machine.”

North Yorkshire Camping

Location: High Yedmandale Farm, Yedmandale Road, YO13 9JZ

Rating: 4.6/5

A good place to explore, this user commented: “Lovely place to get back to nature and just unplug from the world. Good facilities and good price.

“Nice walks and not far from the beach or water fall walks.”

Breaks Fold Farm Glamping & Camping

Location: West End, Harrogate, HG3 4BB

Rating: 4.8/5

These parents added: “We stayed in a Shepherd's hut for 2 nights and it was wonderful. Exactly what we needed as two tired parents. Nature, peace and quiet! The hot tub was great fun and the views beautiful. We also walked around the nearby reserviour which again was beautiful.”

Catgill Farm - Camping and Luxury Glamping

Location: Catgill Farm - Camping and Glamping, Bolton Abbey, Skipton, BD23 6HA

Rating: 4.5/5

Praised for the "friendliest" staff, this review said: “Absolute GEM of a place. Gorgeous views. Untouched scenery was amazing. The staff are incredible and the friendliest. Stayed at the pheasant for 2 nights with my wife and was amazing and we loved it. The pods have everything you will ever need. Great place would 101% recommend.”

Masons Campsite

Location: Ainhams House, Appletreewick, Skipton, BD23 6DD

Rating: 4.3/5

Ideal for the family, this parent wrote: “Amazing weekend at Masons Campsite! Facilities were really clean. Loads of washing facilties. Location is incredible, close to the river, lots of space for kids to play, lovely pub only minutes walk away. We were in a tent and friends in a caravan pitched side by side. Fire pits to hire, shop on site, coffee shop, milkshakes were a massive hit with the kids. Cant wait to go back!!”

Stoneclose Campsite

Location: High Rigg Farm, Pickering, YO18 7LP

Rating: 4.8/5

A regular visitor left this review: “Fantastic campsite. Very clean & tidy. Have camped here & used their pods too. Good facilities - washing up station, showers & toilets. Fridge/freezer in the farmhouse porch is really useful too. Caravans at the top & tents round the edge leaves a nice area for children to play in the middle on well-kept grass. Always pleasant, great location - well worth a stopover for Dalby forest activities or just a relaxing break.”