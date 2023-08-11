Humgerside Police say a 31-year-old woman has been charged with multiple offences following a series of burglaries at homes in Goole between Thursday, July 20 and Monday, August 7.

Read next:

Stacey Bilham, 31, of no fixed abode has been charged with handling stolen goods, two counts of fraud by false representation and dwelling burglary.

She was remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning (August 11).

A police spokesman said: "If anyone has any information which may assist with our ongoing enquiries, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 23*103132."