Drivers travelling on a major road in North Yorkshire are experiencing severe delays due to an ongoing police incident.
Coastliner say there is an ongoing police incident on the A64 and some of its routes have had to be diverted as a result.
“Due to a Police incident on the A64 and the associated major delays Coastliner 843 and 840 need to divert between Malton and York in both directions,” said a spokesperson for the bus firm.
❌Due to the ongoing Police incident on the A64 and the severe traffic delays as a result of this. #Coastliner 840 & 843 need to divert between Malton and Stockton on the Forest in both directions.— Coastliner | York & Country (@yorkbus) August 11, 2023
ℹ️ For full details please the link: https://t.co/F7m8uu438v
🙏We are sorry!! pic.twitter.com/kSrkMAoWsr
The AA say there are delays of nine minutes and increasing on the A64 Westbound between the A64 and Scotchman Lane, in Flaxton Moor, with drivers stuck at an average speed of 10mph.
The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information about the ongoing incident.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article