Coastliner say there is an ongoing police incident on the A64 and some of its routes have had to be diverted as a result.

“Due to a Police incident on the A64 and the associated major delays Coastliner 843 and 840 need to divert between Malton and York in both directions,” said a spokesperson for the bus firm.

The AA say there are delays of nine minutes and increasing on the A64 Westbound between the A64 and Scotchman Lane, in Flaxton Moor, with drivers stuck at an average speed of 10mph.

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information about the ongoing incident.

More to follow.