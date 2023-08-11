The reason for the delays is yet to be confirmed but Coastliner say there is an ongoing police incident on the A64 and some of its routes have had to be diverted as a result.

A spokesperson for the bus firm said there are delays of up to one hour on routes between York and Malton.

“Due to a police incident on the A64 and the associated major delays Coastliner 843 and 840 need to divert between Malton and York in both directions,” a spokesperson for the bus firm said on its website.

The AA say there are delays of twelve minutes and increasing on A64 Westbound between A64 Barton Hill Crossroads and Scotchman Lane, with drivers stuck at an average speed of 10mph.

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information.