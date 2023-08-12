The latest Treasury data shows 143 properties were expected to be bought in York with support from the Government's scheme in the year to March — down on 375 the year before.

Under the help-to-buy scheme, the Government tops up buyers' savings with a 25 per cent bonus. The scheme closed for new applicants in November 2019, but 2,313 bonuses have been paid to individual buyers in York since its launch.

Across the UK, 558,176 property completions have been carried through since the launch of the scheme in December 2015, with 1,733 of them in York.

Nationally, there were around 60,300 properties sold through the Help to Buy ISA in 2022/23. This was fewer than the previous year, when nearly 88,000 new homes were secured.

First-time buyers in York received an average of £1,225 per month on top of their savings. This was about the same as the national average bonus of £1,217.

The Government set a value limit of £250,000 for properties purchased outside London and £450,000 for those in London.

Figures show a new house would cost first-time buyers in York around £278,530 in March. This was 11 per cent more than in March 2022.