Whether you’re after some tangy jams for breakfast or freshly baked artisan bread, the choice is endless.

Malton Monthly Food Market has been named among the top farmers' markets to visit in the UK, according to new research.

Another location, Ripley Farmers’ Market also featured on the list.

Experts at recipe food box provider HelloFresh analysed the hotspots based on how often they occur each month, how long the markets last, the number of trade stalls and online ratings.

The data revealed that Winchester Farmers Market in the south of England is the best in the UK, followed by Taunton Farmers Market in Somerset, and Edinburgh Farmers Market in Scotland.

What to expect at Malton Monthly Food Market and when is it on?





The Malton Monthly Food Market runs on the second Saturday of every month and will next return today (August 12) with specialist stalls, street food, music much more for all foodie lovers.

The website adds: “Popular with all those who care about where their food is sourced, the market is set against the magnificent backdrop of St Michael's Church.”

It’s open from 9am-3pm and entry is free. There is also free 2-hour parking available.

Why are farmers' markets more popular than ever?





HelloFresh explains that not only can you find the best produce at farmers' markets, but you can also make a day of it by trying delicious foods and even visiting the local village or town, which is why they’re becoming more popular.

Top 20 farmers' markets in the UK

Winchester Farmers’ Market, Hampshire Truro Farmers Market, Cornwall Edinburgh Farmers’ Market, central Scotland Blackheath Farmers’ Market, South East London Taunton Farmers’ Market, Somerset Cowbridge Farmers’ Market, South Glamorgan, Wales Stirling Farmers’ Market, central Scotland Barnes Farmers’ Market, South London Haverfordwest Farmers’ Market, Pembrokeshire, Wales Stroud Green Market, Gloucestershire Perth Farmers’ Market, central Scotland Causeway Specialty Market, Coleraine, Northern Ireland Cardiff Riverside Farmers' Market, South East Wales Malton Monthly Food Market, North Yorkshire The Garage Farmers’ Market, Nottingham Ripley Farmers’ Market, North Yorkshire Moseley Farmers’ Market, Birmingham Hexham Farmers’ Market, Northumberland Orton Farmers’ Market, Cumbria Barnard Castle Farmers’ Market, County Durham

Mimi Morley, senior chef at HelloFresh added: “What can you buy at a farmers market? Typically, farmers' markets sell a huge variety of meats, fruit and vegetables. This is because it’s fresh produce grown and nurtured in the UK and picked by the highest quality producers before heading to the market.

“If you’re a vegetarian, looking for high quality, fresh produce from the farmers' markets, then I highly recommend making a vegetable tagine. This dish can be jam packed full of flavour and tastes even better knowing its ingredients were grown by UK farmers.

“Some of the finest meat cuts can be found amongst the trade stands. So, why not make a succulent sirloin steak with your favourite sauce and chips. Or make a classic chicken roast dinner when you head back home from the market.”

You can find more information about Malton Monthly Food Market on the official website.