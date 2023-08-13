The Ministry of Justice data shows 1,138 offenders were released from prison, cautioned, or handed a non-custodial conviction at court in the year to September 2021 in York. Of them, 336 reoffended.

It meant there was a 29.5 per cent rate of reoffending – down from 29.8 per cent the year prior.

In York, the figures for 2020-21 also include 17 juveniles who reoffended.

Across England and Wales, 24.3 per cent of criminals ended up reoffending in 2020/21. It was down from 25.1 per cent the year before and follows a gradual year-on-year decline in the rate of reoffending.

In York, offenders had an average of 26 previous offences.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said reoffending rates have fallen from over 31 per cent to just over 24 per cent since 2010.

They said: "The Government is investing in rehabilitation to stop prison leavers falling back into crime – including tackling drug addiction, increasing the number of offenders in work and providing basic, short-term accommodation on release.

"We’ve also more than doubled the number of offenders wearing alcohol tags and have been GPS tagging thousands more burglars and robbers ultimately keeping our communities safer."